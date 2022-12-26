The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Moda Center. Portland is 17-16 overall and 7-6 at home, while Charlotte is 9-24 overall and 5-13 on the road. Nassir Little (head), Gary Payton II (reconditioning) and Justise Winslow (ankle) are out for Portland, while Josh Hart (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) are probable. For Charlotte, Cody Martin (knee) is out, Nick Richards (ankle) is doubtful and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable.

Portland is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 237.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Blazers vs. Hornets spread: Trail Blazers -5.5

Blazers vs. Hornets over/under: 237.5 points

Blazers vs. Hornets money line: Portland -210, Charlotte +175

What you need to know about the Blazers

Portland fell 120-107 on the road against the Nuggets last Friday. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 38 minutes and hitting just 6 of 22 from the field. The Blazers have now lost three in a row have failed to cover in all three of those games.

Most of the offense has come from the trio of Simons (22.5 ppg), Damian Lillard (28 ppg) and Jerami Grant (21.8 ppg). Lillard has been especially hot in December, averaging 29.9 points per game and shooting 44.4% from 3-point range. The Blazers are 18-13-2 against the spread this season with a 7-5-1 ATS mark at home.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at 67 at the half for Charlotte and the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, but Charlotte stepped up in the second half for a 134-130 win. Among those leading the charge for the Hornets was power forward P.J. Washington, who had 24 points along with five boards.

After losing eight straight, Charlotte has found some success on this West Coast swing, winning two of its last three. LaMelo Ball leads the way with 23.3 points per game, but Charlotte has seven players who average more than 10 points per game, so the Hornets have several different paths to offensive success.

