Blazers vs. Hornets odds, line: NBA picks, best predictions from model on 46-32 roll

The Portland Trail Blazers look to continue their dominance over the host Charlotte Hornets when they meet Sunday. The Blazers (38-24) had a five-game winning streak snapped Friday at Toronto, while the Hornets (29-33) snapped a three-game losing streak at Brooklyn. Tipoff from Spectrum Center is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Blazers lead the all-time series 41-16 and have won the last four and 11 of 14. Portland won the first meeting this season 127-96 on Jan. 11 at home. The Trail Blazers are three-point favorites in the latest Blazers vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 228.

Portland, which is in the top four in the West, has dominated Eastern Conference foes, going 18-5 this season. The Blazers are 6-4 in the past 10 games and are in the top 10 in a number of statistical categories, including second in free-throw percentage (.818), fifth in points per possession (1.13), seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (.360) and eighth in point differential (plus-3.6).

Point guard Damian Lillard (26 ppg) leads the Trail Blazers and has come up big against tough opponents, including 33 points at Boston Wednesday, 29 vs. Golden State on Feb. 13 and 31 at Oklahoma City on Feb. 11. Guard CJ McCollum (21 ppg) also has been playing well of late, scoring 35 at Toronto on Friday and 35 at Cleveland on Feb. 25. He had 30 in the first meeting vs. the Hornets.

But just because Portland has dominated the series doesn't mean it is a lock to cover the Blazers vs. Hornets spread on Sunday.

Charlotte leads the Southeast Division and is eighth in the East. The Hornets are 20-12 at home and have beaten the Trail Blazers in three of the past five games played in Charlotte. All-Star point guard Kemba Walker (25.2 ppg) has been red hot. He has equaled or surpassed his average in eight of 10, including 35 vs. Houston on Wednesday and 37 at Atlanta on Feb. 9.

Jeremy Lamb (15.1 ppg) has equaled or surpassed his average in eight of 10, including 22 at Brooklyn on Friday, while forward Marvin Williams (10.4 ppg) has surpassed his average in the past five and in seven of 10. He had 27 at Atlanta. Forward-center Cody Zeller has also been hot, equaling or surpassing his average in the last eight games, including 28 vs. Golden State on Feb. 25.

