The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 27-28 overall and 13-12 at home, while Portland is 32-23 overall and 16-11 on the road. The Blazers are .500 (27-27-1) against the spread this season, while the Hornets have helped backers turn a profit with a 29-25-1 ATS mark.

Portland is favored by five points in the latest Hornets vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 221.5. Before making any Blazers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Trail Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers spread: Hornets +5

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 222 points

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets lost 130-115 against the Nets on Friday to extend their losing streak to four games. Charlotte shot an impressive 53.0 percent from the floor but turned the ball over 19 times and struggled to defend the 3-point line with Brooklyn going 21-of-41 from deep.

Miles Bridges had 33 points and nine rebounds while Terry Rozier added 27 points and 10 assists in the loss. But given that their issues were primarily offensive in their three previous losses (94.7 ppg during that span), the Hornets will be hoping that they can cut down on the turnovers and build on their offensive performance from Friday night. Gordon Hayward (foot) and LaMelo Ball (wrist) remain out, while Devonte' Graham (quad) and P.J. Washington (ankle) are questionable for this matchup.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Portland is coming off a thrilling 107-106 win over the Spurs on Friday. Down three with less than a minute left, CJ McCollum hit a jumper to cut it to one and then a Robert Covington steal at the other end led to a Norman Powell layup to give the Blazers the lead with 22 seconds left. They'd come away with the win after three failed attempts to win the game by San Antonio at the other end.

With Damian Lillard out, McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 29 points and he will need to assert himself offensively again with Lillard (hamstring) sidelined again on Sunday. The Blazers beat the Hornets at home earlier this season 123-111 but this game will have an entirely different complexion with both sides missing key pieces.

How to make Hornets vs. Blazers picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hornets vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks.