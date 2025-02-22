The Portland Trail Blazers will face the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 23-33 overall and 15-14 at home, while Charlotte is 14-40 overall and 5-20 on the road. Portland is 13th in the Western Conference standings, while the Hornets are 14th in the East. Both teams, however, are above .500 from a spread perspective with Portland going 31-25 ATS this season and Charlotte entering at 28-24-2 ATS.

The Trail Blazers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Hornets odds, and the over/under is 222 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets spread: Blazers -4.5

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets over/under: 222 points

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets money line: Blazers -191, Hornets +159

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Blazers vs. Hornets preview

The Trail Blazers are headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Thursday when they fell 110-102 to the Lakers. Deni Avdija played well, hitting 9 of 14 from the field en route to 28 points plus five assists and two steals. Toumani Camara went 7 for 8 for 19 points plus seven rebounds and five steals. Anfernee Simons (18.4 ppg), Shaedon Sharpe (17 ppg) and Avdija (14.8 ppg) are the team's leading scorers.

Meanwhile, the Hornets lost to the Nuggets on the road by a decisive 129-115 margin on Thursday. Despite the loss, the Hornets got a top-tier performance from Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 13 rebounds. Bridges is Charlotte's third-leading scorer at 20.2 points per game, while LaMelo Ball (27.3 ppg) leads the way. Center Mark Williams, who averages 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, is set to play in his second game since returning to Charlotte following a failed trade that would've sent him to the Lakers at the deadline.

From an injury standpoint, the Hornets have ruled out DaQuan Jeffries (knee), Tre Mann (back), Brandon Miller (wrist), Josh Okogie (hamstring) and Grant Williams (ACL). The Blazers will be without Deandre Ayton (calf) and Matisse Thybulle (ankle). See which side to back here.

