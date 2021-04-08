A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 38-13 overall and 22-2 at home, while Portland is 30-20 overall and 15-10 on the road. The Jazz won the first meeting of the season, 120-100 on Dec. 23.

Jazz vs. Blazers spread: Jazz -6

Jazz vs. Blazers over-under: 233 points

Jazz vs. Blazers money line: Utah -245, Portland +205



What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz lost in overtime against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, 117-113. Utah has lost two consecutive games after winning nine straight. Utah allowed Phoenix to score the first five points of overtime and the Jazz were never able to grab the lead again. Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points.

The Jazz are on a franchise record 22-game home winning streak. It is their longest since the 1998-99 season. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points on Wednesday. Rudy Gobert double-doubled on 16 points and 18 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Portland was thumped by the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on Tuesday, 133-116. The Blazers have lost two of their past three games. Portland allowed 47 points in the first quarter. Norman Powell scored 32 points. He is probable for Thursday's game (toe inflammation).

The Blazers saw a four-game road winning streak come to an end on Tuesday. They trailed by as many as 26 points in the second quarter. Jusuf Nurkic (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game.

