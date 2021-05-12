The Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are 50-19 overall and 31-4 at home, while Portland is 40-29 overall and 21-13 on the road. The Jazz have won the first two meetings against Portland this season.

Utah is favored by one-point in the latest Jazz vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 234.

Jazz vs. Blazers spread: Jazz -1

Jazz vs. Blazers over-under: 234 points

Jazz vs. Blazers money line: Utah -115, Portland -105



What you need to know about the Jazz



Utah fell 119-116 to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Jordan Clarkson had 41 points along with seven rebounds. The Warriors sank the winning 3-pointer with 14 seconds left. The Jazz missed 31-of-44 3-point attempts.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points on Monday. The Jazz have clinched the Northwest Division title and have a two-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining. Mike Conley (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will miss the rest of the regular season.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Meanwhile, the Blazers strolled past the Houston Rockets on Monday, 140-129. Damian Lillard shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, six assists and nine rebounds. The Blazers have won four in a row and eight of nine. They are tied with the Mavericks for the fifth seed in the West and are one game ahead of the seventh-seeded Lakers. Portland owns the tie-breaker with both teams.

Lillard has averaged 27.3 points over 32 career games against the Jazz. He has scored 873 career points against Utah, the most he has scored against any NBA team. Jusuf Nurkic has posted a double-double in seven of his last 11 games

How to make Jazz vs. Blazers picks

