Blazers vs. Kings odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 12 predictions from advanced computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 3-6 overall and 1-3 at home, while Portland is 4-6 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Kings have won three of four after losing their first five games. The Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday. Portland is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under is set at 226.5.

Sacramento strolled past Atlanta with points to spare on Friday, taking the matchup 121-109. But on Monday, De'Aaron Fox sprained his ankle in practice and is expected to miss three to four weeks. He was averaging 18.2 points per game and 7.0 assists per game.

Buddy Hield, who is second on the team with 18.1 points per game, scored 22 against Atlanta. Bogdan Bogdanovic has scored 42 points in his past two games. Hield scored 21 points in the first meeting this season between the two teams, a 122-112 Portland win on Oct. 25.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Portland ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Sunday, taking down Atlanta 124-113. The Blazers outscored the Hawks 17-6 in overtime. Among those leading the charge for the Trail Blazers was Damian Lillard, who had 30 points and six assists along with seven boards. Lillard is second in the NBA in scoring with 33.0 points per game and poured in a career-high 60 against Brooklyn on Friday.

Hassan Whiteside, who had 22 points and nine rebounds in the first meeting, is probable with a foot injury. Rodney Hood sat out the win over Atlanta on Saturday because of a back injury.

