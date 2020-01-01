Blazers vs. Knicks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, predictions for Jan. 1 from proven computer model

The New York Knicks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 9-24 overall and 4-12 at home, while Portland is 14-20 overall and 6-11 on the road. The Blazers have lost four consecutive games. The Knicks won their second straight game on Saturday, marking just the second time they have won two in a row this season. Portland is favored by four points in the latest Knicks vs. Trail Blazers odds, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Knicks vs. Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Knicks scored a 107-100 win over Washington on Saturday. Julius Randle was the offensive standout of the game for New York, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 16 rebounds along with six dimes. Randle has scored 30 or more points in each of his past three games.

New York is now 5-6 under interim coach Mike Miller. The Knicks were 4-18 when he took over the post.

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as it fell 122-116 to Phoenix. Portland was up 38-19 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Damian Lillard had 33 points and McCollum added 25.

Lillard had 16 points and connected for five 3-point field goals in the first quarter. The Blazers led by 19 points multiple times but could not hold onto their leads. Skal Labissiere will not play on Portland's five-game road trip because of a knee injury.

So who wins Blazers vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Blazers vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.