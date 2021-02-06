The New York Knicks (10-13) host the Portland Trail Blazers (12-9) in a matinee contest on Saturday. New York toppled the Chicago Bulls in its last outing, improving to 10-13 on the season. The Knicks are 4-5 at home, with the Blazers sporting an impressive 7-4 road record in 2020-21. Damian Lillard (abdomen) and Derrick Jones (foot) are probable for Portland, with Nerlens Noel (knee) probable for New York.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in New York. William Hill Sportsbook lists Portland as a 1.5-point road favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Blazers vs. Knicks odds. Before making any Knicks vs. Blazers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 73-44 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Knicks vs. Trail Blazers:

Blazers vs. Knicks spread: Blazers -1.5

Blazers vs. Knicks over-under: 218.5 points

Blazers vs. Knicks money line: Blazers -125, Knicks +105

POR: The Blazers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

NY: The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Blazers can cover



Portland is an explosive and effective offensive team. The Blazers rank sixth in the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 114.4 points per 100 possessions this season. Portland is the second-best team in the league when it comes to ball security, turning the ball over on only 11.3 percent of possessions, and the Knicks are second-worst at creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on only 11.9 percent of defensive possessions.

The Blazers are also a top-five 3-point shooting team, converting more than 38 percent of their attempts. Defensively, it is a mixed bag for Portland, but they are a strong defensive rebounding team, grabbing 74.1 percent of missed shots by opponents. From there, Portland should benefit from a below-average Knicks offense. New York scores only 106.6 points per 100 possessions, with a bottom-five assist rate (55.1 percent) and shooting metrics that land near the bottom of the NBA.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are led by a strong defense. New York ranks in the top eight of the NBA in defensive rating, giving up only 1.08 points per possession, and the Knicks lead the league in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.4 percent) and 3-point shooting allowed (31.4 percent). New York is also an above-average rebounding team, with top-five marks in assists allowed (22.7 per game) and steals (6.3 per game).

On the offensive side, Julius Randle is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 22.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from 3-point distance. Randle and R.J. Barrett key an attack that is above-average in creating free throw attempts, and the Blazers are one of the league's shakiest defensive teams, allowing more than 1.15 points per possession this season.

How to make Knicks vs. Blazers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the simulations projecting 221 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.