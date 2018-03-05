Blazers vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The Lakers will look to extend their winning streak to six games, against the Trail Blazers.
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
- Date: Monday March 5
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Lakers are going streaking! Los Angeles has won it's last 5 games and will be aiming to make it six in a row against an equally hot Trail Blazers team. Portland struggled for much of this season, but it has turned it on after the All-Star break and has climbed up the standings.
Los Angeles, while not in the playoff race, has made the most of its season. The young guys are developing and even winning games. The Lakers establishing a system, and maybe this is what they need to do to sell themselves to free agents over the summer. Either way, it must feel good to win some games for once.
The Blazers have a pretty good chance to end the Lakers' streak tonight. They've been one of the hottest teams in the league and most of the teams the Lakers have beaten aren't on the same level as Portland. However, the Lakers are competitive and it should be a close one.
