The Orlando Magic will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 12-10 overall and 5-5 at home, while the Magic are 9-15 overall and 4-7 on the road. The Blazers have won their last seven matchups with the Magic.

Portland is favored by six points in the latest Blazers vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.

Blazers vs. Magic spread: Blazers -6

Blazers vs. Magic over-under: 220 points

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers were easily dispatched by New York Knicks this past Saturday, 110-99 on the road. Damian Lillard scored 29 points. Enes Kanter had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh consecutive double-double. Robert Covington also double-doubled with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Portland missed 30 of 47 3-point attempts.

The Blazers swept both games vs. the Magic last season and have swept the last three season series between the teams. Lillard has scored 30-plus points in six of his last nine games. He has 12 games of 30-plus points this season, second most in the league.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, the Magic were on the wrong end of a 118-92 drubbing by the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday. Orlando was down 95-64 at the end of the third quarter. Mo Bamba had 14 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks. Nikola Vucevic finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in three quarters.

The Magic have lost five of their last six games and 13 of their last 16. Orlando averages 105.0 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA. Evan Fournier (back) will remain out on Tuesday.

