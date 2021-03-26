The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 15-29 overall and 10-14 at home while Rip City is 26-18 overall and 12-9 on the road. It's the first game for both teams since the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline passed on Thursday and the Magic, in particular, are a completely different team after shipping off Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers upgraded at guard by shipping Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood to the Raptors for Norman Powell. Portland is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Trail Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Magic spread: Trail Blazers -11.5

Trail Blazers vs. Magic over-under: 218.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Magic money line: Trail Blazers -700, Magic +500



What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. Vucevic dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds in his final game with Orlando.

Of course, the team that won that matchup has been completely stripped away after Vucevic, Fournier and Gordon were traded away. Terrence Ross will have to carry a heavy scoring load on Friday night while the new-look roster gets squared away. Ross is averaging 16.0 points per game off the bench this season but will presumably move into the starting lineup with Fournier gone.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Speaking of close games: on Thursday Rip City sidestepped the Miami Heat for a 125-122 win. Portland's shooting guard CJ McCollum shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 35 points and eight dimes. With McCollum averaging 24.4 points per game and Damian Lillard putting himself in the MVP conversation by averaging 30.0 points per game, Powell will have the opportunity to come off the bench as a second-unit scorer and he and Carmelo Anthony could combine to form one of the most dynamic benches in the NBA.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Trail Blazers spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 91-53 roll.