A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Denver is 16-14 overall and 8-6 at home, while Portland is 18-12 overall and 10-6 on the road. The Nuggets won three of the four games between the teams last season.

Denver is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.

Nuggets vs. Blazers spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets vs. Blazers over-under: 232 points

Latest Odds: Portland Trail Blazers +6 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers were steamrolled by the Phoenix Suns on Monday, 132-100. Portland was down 100-71 at the end of the third quarter. Damian Lillard scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half, The Blazers will try to avoid a third consecutive loss on Tuesday.

Nassir Little scored 18 points on Tuesday. Lillard averaged 27.8 points and 10.0 assists in four games vs. the Nuggets last season. The Blazers are on pace to be the third team in league history to average at least 16 3-pointers made per game (16.3).

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, 23-115. Jamal Murray had 30 points. The Nuggets lost three of four games on their road trip. Denver was outscored 37-23 by Atlanta in the second quarter on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 10 rebounds vs. the Hawks. Denver has won 31 of their last 41 home games over Portland. Gary Harris (thigh), Paul Millsap (knee) and JaMychal Green (shoulder) are all out for Tuesday's game.

