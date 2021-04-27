The Indiana Pacers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 29-31 overall and 11-17 at home, while Portland is 32-28 overall and 16-12 on the road. The Pacers won the first meeting of the season, 111-87 on Jan. 14.

Pacers vs. Blazers spread: Pacers +4.5

Pacers vs. Blazers over-under: 234 points

Pacers vs. Blazers money line: Portland -200, Indiana +175



What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers strolled past the Orlando Magic on Sunday, 131-112. Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points and nine assists in addition to eight rebounds. Edmond Sumner scored 21 points. The Pacers occupy the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and are 2.5 games behind the sixth seed. Indiana has won three consecutive games.

Domantas Sabonis (back) is out for Tuesday's game. The Pacers have won three of five games without Sabonis. Jeremy Lamb (knee) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) are questionable.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Meanwhile, the Blazers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, 120-113. Jusuf Nurkic dropped a double-double on 19 boards and 16 points along with five assists. The Blazers have lost five straight games and nine of 11. Portland occupies the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference, one game ahead of Memphis and is one game behind the sixth seed.

The Blazers are looking to make the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season. Damian Lillard had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists on Sunday. He is shooting just 34.7 from the field in his last three outings since returning from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss three games.

