The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are 12-15 overall and 7-5 at home, while Portland is 17-10 overall and 9-5 on the road. The Pelicans are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games at home against Portland. New Orleans is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Pelicans vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 236.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as the Pelicans easily beat the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, 144-113. By the end of the third quarter, the Pelicans had established a 101-81 advantage. Zion Williamson had 31 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for New Orleans.

The Pelicans shot .615 from the field on Tuesday. They outscored the Grizzlies in the paint (70-54) and on the fast break (32-16). New Orleans went on a 31-12 run to finish the third quarter, and had a 20-point lead entering the fourth. Steven Adams injured his back on Tuesday but is not on the injury report for Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Meanwhile, Portland downed the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, 115-104. Damian Lillard dropped a double-double with 31 points and 10 assists along with seven boards. He has 16 games of 30-plus points this season, which is the most in the league. The Blazers enter tonight's contest having won five consecutive games.

Portland made 20-of-47 three-pointers vs. Oklahoma City. The Blazers rank second in the NBA in three-pointers made (16.3 per game). Carmelo Anthony has scored 20-plus points in five of his last eight games.

