Blazers vs. Pelicans odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 19 predictions from proven model on 9-4 run

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers travel to Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Portland is on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Houston Rockets on Monday, while New Orleans emerged victorious over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Pelicans face uncertainty on the injury front, with Brandon Ingram (knee), Lonzo Ball (adductor) and Frank Jackson (neck) questionable to play. New Orleans will also be without Derrick Favors (back) and Josh Hart (ankle). Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center. Sportsbooks list the Trail Blazers as 2.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Blazers vs. Pelicans odds. Before you make any Pelicans vs. Blazers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Blazers vs. Pelicans spread: Blazers -2.5

Blazers vs. Pelicans over-under: 231.5 points

Blazers vs. Pelicans money line: New Orleans +130, Portland -150

Portland: Hassan Whiteside averaging 15.1 points and 11.0 rebounds on the road

New Orleans: Pelicans 3-4 at home this season

The model has considered that the Trail Blazers are struggling compared to past seasons, but Portland's X-factor remains the play of Lillard. The All-NBA point guard is averaging 28.6 points and 7.1 assists this season and, against a Pelicans team with a litany of injury issues, Lillard should be able to assert control. His counterpart, CJ McCollum, has regressed from an efficiency perspective, but Portland's high-powered backcourt will be key to threatening New Orleans' defense. Overall, the Pelicans rank in the bottom five of the NBA in defensive rating, leaving plenty of opportunities for the Blazers to take advantage.

Just because Portland has a few edges doesn't mean it will cover the Blazers vs. Pelicans spread on Tuesday.

The model is also aware that New Orleans is playing improved basketball, winning three out of the last five games after a woeful start. The uncertainty with the Pelicans' roster on a nightly basis can be unsettling, but New Orleans also has a clear rest advantage in this spot, with Portland forced to travel for a second consecutive evening. The Pelicans have defensive concerns, but Portland doesn't have quite as much firepower at the forward spots as they have in recent years.

On the other end, the Pelicans sport an above-average offense, ranking No. 11 in the NBA on a per-possession basis. When combined with a bottom-tier defense from Portland and clear match-up edges in the frontcourt, there is reason to believe that New Orleans can find success. Jrue Holiday is a defensive weapon under any circumstances, but he has also shown himself to be a strong offensive force and will be tasked with a large workload in this game.

