The Detroit Pistons will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 30-21 overall and 15-10 at home, while the Pistons are 16-36 overall and 7-21 on the road. The Blazers won the first meeting of the season on Mar. 31, 124-101.

Portland is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227. Before entering any Pistons vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Trail Blazers:

Blazers vs. Pistons spread: Blazers -11.5

Blazers vs. Pistons over-under: 227 points

Blazers vs. Pistons money line: Portland -800, Detroit +550



What you need to know about the Blazers

On Thursday, the Blazers were defeated by the Utah Jazz, 122-103. Damian Lillard scored 23 points. Portland has lost three of its past four games. The Blazers were outscored 40-19 in the third quarter.

C.J. McCollum scored 19 points on Thursday. Portland was outrebounded by Utah, 58-41. Jusuf Nurkic (knee) will be rested on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit beat the Sacramento Kings on Thursday,113-101. Cory Joseph had 24 points and seven assists against his former team. He made 10 of 14 field goal attempts and scored six of the Pistons' final eight points. Isaiah Stewart double-doubled on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pistons have won three of their past five games. Jerami Grant (knee) and Wayne Ellington (rest) will not play on Saturday. Mason Plumlee (concussion) is questionable. .

How to make Pistons vs. Blazers picks

The model has simulated Blazers vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blazers vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs. Pistons spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 93-59 roll.