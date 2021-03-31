The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 13-33 overall and 8-13 at home, while Portland is 28-18 overall and 14-9 on the road. The Blazers have won two of the last three meetings between these two teams.

Pistons vs. Blazers spread: Pistons +7.5

Pistons vs. Blazers over-under: 221 points

Pistons vs. Blazers money line: Portland -310, Detroit +255



What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons blew past the Toronto Raptors on Monday, 118-104 at home. Hamidou Diallo, who was acquired from the Thunder last week, posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Pistons. Detroit raced out to a 16-point halftime lead in the victory.

Diallo averaged 14 points in two games vs. the Blazers while with OKC earlier this season. The Pistons shot 50.7 percent from the field on Monday. Sekou Doumbouya (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game. Dennis Smith Jr. (back) is out and Wayne Ellington (calf) is doubtful.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Meanwhile, Portland beat Toronto 122-117 on Sunday. CJ McCollum had 23 points and five assists along with seven boards and three blocks. The Blazers have won three straight games. Portland has won 10 of 14 games in the month of March.

Portland allowed just 10-fourth quarter points on Sunday. Norman Powell has averaged 17.5 points per game in two games since being acquired from the Raptors last week. Portland has struggled against Detroit recently, losing six of its last nine meetings against the Pistons.

