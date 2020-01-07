Blazers vs. Raptors odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 7 predictions from proven computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 24-12 overall and 14-5 at home, while Portland is 15-22 overall and 7-13 on the road. The Blazers have lost six of their past seven games and two of the first three on their current five-game road trip. The Raptors have won three of their past five games. Toronto is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under is set at 220. Before entering any Blazers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Toronto greeted the new year with a 121-102 victory over Brooklyn after overcoming an 11-point first quarter deficit. No one put up better numbers for the Raptors than Fred VanVleet. He shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists. But VanVleet is now listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game because of a hamstring injury.

Matt Thomas, who has been out since November with a finger injury, is expected to return tonight.

Meanwhile, the contest between Portland and Miami on Sunday was not particularly close, with Portland falling 122-111. Damian Lillard shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 12 dimes. Hassan Whiteside finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony had 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting from the floor.

The Blazers were without CJ McCollum on Sunday because of a respiratory infection. He is questionable for tonight's game.

