The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday in a matchup of Western Conference playoff hopefuls. The Blazers enter the game with a 9-7 record, while the Rockets are 7-9 this season. CJ McCollum (foot), Zach Collins (ankle), Robert Covington (concussion) and Jusuf Nurkic (wrist) are out for Portland. Christian Wood (ankle) is listed as questionable for Houston, with Dante Exum (calf) ruled out of action.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Houston. William Hill Sportsbook lists Houston as a 4.5-point home favorites, up 2.5 points from the opener. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Blazers vs. Rockets odds. Before you make any Rockets vs. Blazers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers:

Blazers vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -4.5

Blazers vs. Rockets over-under: 228 points

Blazers vs. Rockets money line: Rockets -185, Blazers +165

POR: The Blazers are 4-2 against the spread in road games

HOU: The Rockets are 3-5 against the spread at home this season

Latest Odds: Houston Rockets -4.5 Bet Now

Why the Blazers can cover



Even with personnel absences, Portland remains a tremendous offensive team. Damian Lillard is one of the NBA's best perimeter creators, averaging 28.7 points and 7.0 assists per game, and he is a threat at all three levels offensively. As a team, the Blazers are sixth in the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 113.7 points per 100 possessions, and Portland is second in the NBA in ball security, committing a turnover on only 11.4 percent of offensive possessions.

Portland may also be able to generate offensive rebounds against a Houston team that ranks in the bottom five in defensive rebound rate. On the other end, the Blazers are an above-average defensive rebounding team, pulling down 73.4 percent of missed shots by their opponents. Portland's quality ball security on offense also leads to the No. 2 mark in the league in limiting points off turnovers, giving up only 14.4 points per game.

Why the Rockets can cover

There is uncertainty surrounding Wood's status, and his absence would be a big loss after he opened the season averaging 23.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. However, Houston does have a loaded backcourt, keyed by Victor Oladipo and John Wall. Both former All-Stars, Oladipo is averaging 21.8 points per game since arriving in Houston, and Wall is putting up 17.9 points and 5.4 assists per game.

That pairing should put pressure on the short-handed Blazers defense, and Houston is above-average in shooting efficiency and free throw rate offensively. On the defensive end, the Rockets rank in the top six of the NBA in effective field goal percentage allowed (51.2 percent) and turnover creation rate (15.3 percent), both of which can help Houston against the strong Portland attack.

How to make Blazers vs. Rockets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the teams projected to combine for 220 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rockets vs. Blazers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.