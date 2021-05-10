The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Houston Rockets at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 39-29 overall and 18-16 at home, while Houston is 16-52 overall and 8-25 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season, but Portland has won four of the past five.

Portland is favored by 14 points in the latest Blazers vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 238.

Blazers vs. Rockets spread: Blazers -14

Blazers vs. Rockets over-under: 238 points

Blazers vs. Rockets money line: Portland -1450, Houston +850



What you need to know about the Blazers

On Saturday, the Blazers coasted to a 124-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Damian Lillard had 30 points and eight assists. Portland is one game ahead of the Lakers for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference. The Blazers have won three consecutive games and seven of eight.

Lillard has scored 30-plus in four consecutive games and five of the last six. Four of Portland's eight wins this season by 20-plus points have come in the last eight games. Carmelo Anthony (ankle) is out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, Houston's latest loss came against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, 124-116. Khyri Thomas had 27 points in addition to five steals and five boards, and Kenyon Martin Jr. posted a double-double on 27 points and 10 rebounds. The Rockets have the worst record in the league and are finishing up their worst season in Houston since the 1983 season, when they won 14 games.

Houston has lost five consecutive games and 10 of 11. Christian Wood and Kelly Olynyk are questionable for Monday's game because of ankle injuries. Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) and Sterling Brown (head) are out.

How to make Blazers vs. Rockets picks

