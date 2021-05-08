The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers are 38-29 overall and 17-16 at home, while San Antonio is 32-34 overall and 19-14 on the road. The Western Conference rivals have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings but the Trail Blazers have covered the spread in six of those 10 meetings.

That includes winning outright as 1.5-point underdogs when the teams met last month in San Antonio. This time around, Portland is favored by six points in the latest Blazers vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs spread: Trail Blazers -6

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs over-under: 231.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs money line: Trail Blazers -245, Spurs +205

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio bagged a 113-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Small forward DeMar DeRozan and center Jakob Poeltl were among the main playmakers for the Spurs as the former had 25 points in addition to six boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds while adding four blocks.

San Antonio had all five starters reach double-figures in scoring in the win and Rudy Gay also added 14 points off the bench. The Spurs are now 2.5 games clear of the Pelicans for the No. 10 seed in the West, which would get them into the NBA's new play-in tournament. However, with six games against likely playoff teams remaining on their schedule, they'll need to keep their foot on the gas.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Portland beat the Los Angeles Lakers 106-101 on Friday. Damian Lillard shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 38 points and seven dimes. The victory put Portland in sixth in the West, while dropping the Lakers to seventh. Portland has narrowed down to an eight-man playoff rotation and appears healthy for the sprint to the finish.

These teams last met on April 16 and it was the Blazers pulling out the 107-106 victory despite Lillard being out with a hamstring injury.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Trail Blazers vs. Spurs spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.