The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 26-27 and has lost six of its last eight games while Portland is 31-23 and has lost four of its last five. The Blazers are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference while the Spurs sit at the 10th seed, which is the last play-in spot. This is the second of three matchups between these Western Conference foes with the Spurs winning 125-104 in a January meeting.

Portland is favored by two points in the latest Spurs vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 232.5.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers spread: Blazers -2

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 232.5 points

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers money line: Blazers -135, Spurs +115



What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 117-112 to the Toronto Raptors. San Antonio's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of DeMar DeRozan, who dropped a double-double with 19 points and 11 assists, and Derrick White, who finished with a team-high of 25 points.

DeRozan is having his best all-around year which comes in his 12th NBA season. He leads the Spurs with 21.1 points per game while also dishing out a career-high of 7.2 assists per game. As San Antonio's primary playmaker, DeRozan has also done a great job of protecting the ball as the Spurs commit the fewest turnovers in the league. The Spurs have a 20-16 record when they commit 12 or fewer turnovers but are just 6-11 when committing 13 or more turnovers in a game.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Rip City was just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 116-115 to the Boston Celtics. The Blazers had three players with at least 20 points with Damian Lillard (28 points), Carmelo Anthony (25 points) and Norman Powell (20 points). CJ McCollum also chipped in with 16 points but did it on poor shooting, going 6-for-19 from the field.

Lillard is having an MVP-caliber season with 28.7 points per game and 7.7 assists per game. The Blazers are a perfect 7-0 when he scores at least 39 points and are 10-1 when he scores at least 36 points. He is the catalyst for Portland's attack from beyond the arc as the Blazers rank second in made 3-pointers, second in attempted 3-pointers and sixth in 3-point percentage.

