The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 8-5 overall and 4-3 at home, while the Spurs are 7-6 overall and 5-2 on the road. San Antonio has been one of the league's better teams against the spread this year, going 8-4. Portland has a 6-7 ATS mark.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs spread: Trail Blazers +2

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs over-under: 226.5 points

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Rip City outlasted the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday in a 112-106 win. The Trail Blazers have won three of their past four games. Damian Lillard had 36 points and seven assists along with seven boards. In his first start of the season, Enes Kanter recorded 12 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and five blocks. Portland won two of three matchups with the Spurs last season. CJ McCollum (foot) is out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs strolled past the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, 103-91. San Antonio has won five of its past seven games. Jakob Poeltl posted a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds in addition to three blocks. Dejounte Murray had 18 points and 10 rebounds. San Antonio recorded a season-best 17 offensive rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and seven rebounds.

