Blazers vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 6 predictions from proven computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET Friday at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 24-38 overall and 11-22 at home, while Portland is 28-35 overall and 11-22 on the road. Portland enters tonight's contest having won two consecutive games. Phoenix, meanwhile, has lost four straight. Portland is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Blazers odds, and the over-under is set at 231.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers spread: Trail Blazers -3.5

Suns vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 231 points

Suns vs. Trail Blazers money line: Phoenix +130, Portland -162

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Everything went the Trail Blazers' way against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday as they made off with a 125-104 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Portland had established a 100-79 advantage. It was another big night for center Hassan Whiteside, who posted a double-double with 24 points and 16 boards in addition to four blocks. For the season, Whiteside is averaging 16.1 points and 14.2 rebounds per game.

Portland has also dominated its series against the Suns. In fact, the Trail Blazers are 11-1 in their last 12 meetings against Phoenix. However, Portland has struggled on the road, winning just one of its last seven away games.

What you need to know about the Suns

It was a hard-fought contest, but Phoenix had to settle for a 123-114 defeat against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Despite its loss, Phoenix got to see several of its players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Shooting guard Devin Booker dropped a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists. He's now scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven games. Booker has also had success against Portland this season. In fact, Booker finished with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds when these two teams met back in December.

How to make Blazers vs. Suns picks

