The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Monday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 19-10 overall and 10-5 at home, while the Blazers are 18-11 overall and 10-5 on the road. The teams split their four meetings last season.

Phoenix is favored by six points in the latest Suns vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Blazers spread: Suns -6

Suns vs. Blazers over-under: 227 points

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix demolished the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The Suns raced out to a 65-34 lead at halftime. Mikal Bridges had 19 points with four of five made 3-point attempts in addition to six rebounds. Devin Booker had 23 points and tied a season high with five three-pointers on seven attempts.

Phoenix made a franchise record 24 3-pointers. The Suns have won eight of their past nine games. Phoenix has 35-plus assists in each of the last two games.

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers lost to the Washington Wizards this past Saturday, 118-111. Damian Lillard shot 7-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 35 points and 12 assists along with six rebounds. Lillard has registered at least 30 points, 10 assists and five three-pointers made in four straight games, which matches his own NBA record streak from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2020. No other player in league history has recorded more than two such games.

The loss to Washington ended a six-game Blazers winning streak. Portland has won eight of its last 10 games. Enes Kanter notched his 15th double-double of the season against Washington, with 19 points and 13 rebounds.



The model has simulated Suns vs. Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total.

