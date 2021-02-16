A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 11-15 overall and 4-8 at home, while Portland is 16-10 overall and 8-5 on the road. The Thunder have won seven of the last nine meetings between the teams.

Portland is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers:

Thunder vs. Blazers spread: Thunder +5.5

Thunder vs. Blazers over-under: 225 points

What you need to know about the Thunder

On Sunday, the Thunder topped the Milwaukee Bucks, 114-109. Al Horford had 20 points and nine assists in addition to seven rebounds. Justin Jackson finished with 22 points and five assists. The win ended a three-game OKC losing streak. Hamidou Diallo came off the bench to collect a career-high-tying 13 rebounds.

The Thunder won the first meeting with the Blazers this season, 125-122 on Jan. 25. Oklahoma City has held its opponents to the second-fewest fast break points in the league (9.7 per game). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) and Theo Maledon (health and safety protocols) are out for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Meanwhile, the Blazers came away victorious in their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, 121-118. Damian Lillard shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 11 assists. It was his 15th 30-point game this season, the most in the NBA. Portland tied a franchise record with 45 points in the third quarter.

The Blazers have won four consecutive games. Lillard ranks fourth in the league in scoring (29.2 ppints per game). Carmelo Anthony has scored 20-plus points in five of his last seven games.

How to make Blazers vs. Thunder picks

