Blazers vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will go head-to-head on Monday night when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Portland Trail Blazers in a potential playoff preview.

Entering the match-up, the Thunder occupy the third seed in the highly-competitive West, while the Blazers are right behind them in the four spot. The game between the two teams is the third of the season, as the Thunder walked away victorious in the first two. They will also meet a fourth and final time in early March.

How to watch Blazers at Thunder

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Blazers: Quietly, the Blazers continue to be a top-4 team in the West, as they keep piling up wins. Now, they need to remain healthy and hope that they have better luck in the postseason than they did last year.

Thunder: The Thunder have had a very solid season thus far, as they have gotten MVP-level play from Paul George, and nearly-nightly triple-doubles from Russell Westbrook. At this point in time, they look like they could make a deep postseason run, as they have been rolling as of late and have won 9 out of their last 10 games,

Game prediction, pick

The one could be a battle, but the line likes the Thunder due largely to the fact that they will be playing the role of host. The Thunder are an impressive 19-7 within the friendly confines of Chesapeake Energy Arena, while the Blazers are an underwhelming 10-14 on the road this season. If the Thunder get high-level play from their two All-Stars they should be able to walk away with a win.