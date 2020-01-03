Blazers vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 3 predictions from proven projection model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 10-23 overall and 5-9 at home, while Portland is 14-21 overall and 6-12 on the road. The Blazers are trying to avoid a sixth consecutive loss. The Wizards, meanwhile, have lost three of their past four games. Portland is favored by six-points in the latest Wizards vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under is set at 236. Before entering any Blazers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Wizards vs. Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Washington and Orlando were tight at halftime on Wednesday, but the Wizards were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Washington took a 122-101 beatdown from Orlando. Bradley Beal had 27 points and five assists after returning from a two-game absence because of a leg injury. Beal, who is questionable for tonight's matchup against Portland, is averaging 27.8 points per game this season.

Washington averages 116.2 points per game on offense, the fourth-best mark in the league. However, the Wizards are the NBA's worst scoring defense, giving up an average of 121 points per game.

Meanwhile, if Portland was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then the Blazers surely slipped up. They were steamrolled 117-93 by New York on Wednesday. Damian Lillard missed 15-of-20 shots from the field and finished with just 11 points. Kent Bazemore wasn't much of a difference-maker for the Blazers, as he played for 29 minutes but had just nine points.

Carmelo Anthony was the lone bright spot for the Blazers against his former team, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds. For the season, Anthony is averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

So who wins Blazers vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Blazers vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.