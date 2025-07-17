A lot of people were surprised when Yang Hansen was selected at No. 16 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft ... including Yang Hansen.

The center from China admitted he was not prepared to go on stage when his name was called, because like many, he didn't think he'd be going that early the first round.

Yang explained what he was doing when his name got called by commissioner Adam Silver and it's a unique draft story.

"For sure it was a big shock for me," he said through an interpreter during an ESPN interview. "When Adam Silver called my name, it surprised me. I was just sitting there finishing my fried chicken. I didn't even put my suit on. Suddenly they told me, 'Hansen, Hansen, put your suit on.'"

Yang was announced as a Memphis Grizzlies draftee but he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Cedric Coward, the 11th overall selection in this year's draft, and a future pick.

The Chinese player is ready for whatever comes his way in the NBA and he's already turned some heads during summer league play in Las Vegas.

"I want the smoke," Yang said during a photoshoot.

When discussing his goals, he said, "To be honest, I can't say anything big."

"If [head coach Chauncey Billups] uses me in the game, I will treasure every minute I have. I just try to do my job well, I focus on my own game. For the long term, I just want to become a versatile player. Try to help my team as much as I can," Yang said.

In the summer league so far, he is averaging 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.