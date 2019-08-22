Bob Cousy, Celtics legend and Basketball Hall of Famer, receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Cousy, 91, won six titles with the Celtics in the 1950s and 1960s, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971
Hall of Fame Boston Celtics point guard Bob Cousy received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump on Thursday evening.
"If I'd known I was going to be eulogized I would have probably done the only decent thing and died for you," Cousy joked. "I think at 91 I've got to stop using that line. I think the good lord has heard it once too often."
"This acknowledgment allows me to complete my life circle. I can stop chasing the bouncing ball," Cousy added. "The Presidential Medal of Freedom allows me to reach a level of acceptance in our society I've never once ever dreamed of."
Established by John F. Kennedy in 1963, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded for "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors." It is one of the highest and most prestigious civilian awards.
Cousy, 91, spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Celtics, helping the team to six titles in the 1950s and 1960s. He was an All-Star in all 13 seasons with the Celtics, won the MVP Award in 1957 and made 12 All-NBA Teams. The Celtics retired his jersey in 1963 following his last season with the team, and he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.
