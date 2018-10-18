Boban Marjanovic dunked without even jumping, then broke the rim -- and NBA Twitter

You're not going to find a more cartoonishly awesome NBA player than lovable 7-foot-3 giant Boban Marjanovic. The Los Angeles Clippers center is always good for a handful of highlights when he gets in the game, and Wednesday night was no exception. During a 107-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the season opener for both teams, Marjanovic did something that made us rub our eyes and scratch our heads.

The big man came down the lane, received a pass from Patrick Beverley and threw down a one-handed dunk. What's the big deal, you ask? HE DIDN'T EVEN JUMP OFF THE FLOOR.

Boban has had enough of these mortals pic.twitter.com/2fUyRYphRp — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 18, 2018

Now look, you can say that his feet were off the ground when he dunked, but there's no way you can call that a jump. That's a gallop at best. Perhaps the most preposterous part of the entire video is when he's standing flatfooted after the dunk and still has a full grip on the rim.

Boban dunking while standing on the court needs a thread pic.twitter.com/ZdN1ldpZG3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 18, 2018

If that weren't enough, another one of his dunks later in the game caused a delay because he literally broke the rim and it had to be fixed.

Boban is so monstrous they had to level the rim.... pic.twitter.com/1n0VWnbag0 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) October 18, 2018

There's a lot to be excited about this season -- LeBron, Jimmy Butler, the Celtics -- but Boban might be at the top of the list.