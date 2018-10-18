Boban Marjanovic dunked without even jumping, then broke the rim -- and NBA Twitter
The human highlight film produced yet another memorable moment on Wednesday
You're not going to find a more cartoonishly awesome NBA player than lovable 7-foot-3 giant Boban Marjanovic. The Los Angeles Clippers center is always good for a handful of highlights when he gets in the game, and Wednesday night was no exception. During a 107-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the season opener for both teams, Marjanovic did something that made us rub our eyes and scratch our heads.
The big man came down the lane, received a pass from Patrick Beverley and threw down a one-handed dunk. What's the big deal, you ask? HE DIDN'T EVEN JUMP OFF THE FLOOR.
Now look, you can say that his feet were off the ground when he dunked, but there's no way you can call that a jump. That's a gallop at best. Perhaps the most preposterous part of the entire video is when he's standing flatfooted after the dunk and still has a full grip on the rim.
If that weren't enough, another one of his dunks later in the game caused a delay because he literally broke the rim and it had to be fixed.
There's a lot to be excited about this season -- LeBron, Jimmy Butler, the Celtics -- but Boban might be at the top of the list.
