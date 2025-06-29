Veteran forward Bobby Portis plans to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks on a three-year, $44 million deal that includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, according to ESPN. Portis, 30, has become a fan favorite and key contributor in Milwaukee since arriving in 2020. Known for his energy and scoring off the bench, he played a major role in the Bucks' 2021 NBA championship run -- particularly in the Finals, where he delivered clutch minutes.

Over five seasons with the Bucks, Portis has consistently been one of the league's top reserves. In 2024-25, he averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range. Portis was suspended 25 games for testing positive for the banned substance Tramadol. He returned to the lineup on April 8.

Originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Portis has also spent time with the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks before finding a long-term home in Milwaukee. Over his 10-year career, he has averaged 12.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Portis has consistently voiced his appreciation for the Milwaukee fan base and his commitment to helping the Bucks compete for another championship. Locking him in for the foreseeable future ensures the franchise retains a key piece of its frontcourt depth and emotional core as it continues to chase contention in the Eastern Conference.

While Portis' return is a positive step for the Bucks, it comes during a pivotal offseason that could have long-term implications for the franchise -- particularly regarding two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Though Antetokounmpo has not publicly requested a trade and is under contract, league-wide speculation continues to swirl about his future in Milwaukee.

In past offseasons, Antetokounmpo used his leverage to push for major upgrades, leading to trades for Jrue Holiday in 2020 and Damian Lillard in 2023. The Bucks won the NBA title in 2021, but now face a far more complicated roster outlook. With Lillard's status uncertain coming off an Achilles injury and limited draft assets available, Milwaukee has few obvious paths to another win-now splash.

Re-signing Portis is a step toward maintaining continuity. But unless the Bucks can quickly retool into a true contender, pressure may build again. Portis' deal keeps a key piece in place, but the broader question remains whether it will be enough to reassure Antetokounmpo about the franchise's championship trajectory.