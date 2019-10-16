Bogdan Bogdanovic on Kings' max extension offer: 'I would like to stay ... but I don't want to rush anything'

The Sacramento Kings have an exciting young core for the first time in what feels like forever, and building upon that will only help their chances of ending a 13-year playoff drought. Drafting De'Aaron Fox has already paid dividends, and trading DeMarcus Cousins for Buddy Hield finally hit a high point after he averaged 20 points in his third season with Sacramento. Marvin Bagley III is still young and needs time to develop, but the fourth member of this young core Sacramento is building around could be one of the most important pieces.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averaged 14.1 points coming off the bench for Sacramento last season. After his performance during the FIBA World Cup this summer, where he shot 53 percent from deep, while averaging 22 points a contest, Bogdanovic proved he could take another gigantic leap in 2019-20. If he does, the 6-foot-6 guard will likely field multiple offers from teams when he becomes a restricted free agent in 2020. Sacramento, however, is trying to make sure that doesn't happen.

The Kings have offered a max contract extension to Bogdanovic, who confirmed the news to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, worth $51.4 million over four years. While nothing has been signed, Bogdanovic says he is considering the offer.

"I would like to stay," Bogdanovic said via The Sacramento Bee. "Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It's a great group of guys. I'm happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don't want to rush anything."

It makes sense that Bogdanovic is in no rush to sign the Kings' offer sheet. Playing in a contract year has helped or harmed players in the past, with many boosting their value before hitting the free agency market. Bogdanovic will be no different. After starting in 53 games during his rookie season over Hield, the two switched roles, with Hield stepping into the starting shooting guard role. The move worked for both players, with Hield having a career year, and Bogdanovic providing the spark the Kings needed off the bench.

Still, there's no denying that, if given the opportunity, Bogdanovic has the skills to start on many teams in this league, and the Kings know that. It's smart of Sacramento to try to get a deal done with Bogdanovic now, because it knows he could command a much higher salary in the offseason. Being a restricted free agent, the Kings can, of course, match any offer Bogdanovic receives. However, that could be a risky move for the Kings, too.

There could be a price that the Kings may want to avoid with Hield, Fox and Bagley all set to receive extensions soon. Hield's contract is one that the Kings have been working on for a while, with a deadline of Oct. 21 fast approaching for the two sides to agree to a deal before he too becomes a restricted free agent in 2020. Ideally, the Kings would want to keep both players, but depending on the price, it could prove to be too high to retain both, leaving either Hield or Bogdanovic looking for another team.