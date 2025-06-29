Former NBA forward Bojan Bogdanović announced his retirement after a 10-year career. The 6-foot-7 veteran, who most recently played with the New York Knicks in 2024, cited ongoing injury issues that ultimately led to his decision to walk away from the game.

"Sometimes in life, you don't choose the moment. The moment chooses you," Bogdanović wrote in a letter posted on social media. "After 14 months of battling a foot injury, two surgeries and countless efforts to get back on the court, the time has come to close a chapter."

Bogdanović, 36, was respected for his sharpshooting and ability to score at all three levels when healthy. A native of Bosnia and Herzegovina who represented Croatia in international play, he was selected No. 31 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat but made his league debut in 2014 with the Brooklyn Nets.

Over a decade in the league, Bogdanović played for six teams: the Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and Knicks. Known for his smooth stroke and efficient offensive game, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game over 719 career regular season appearances. He shot 39.4% from 3-point range and 46.0% from the field.

One of his most productive seasons came in 2019-20 with the Jazz, when he averaged 20.2 points per game and solidified his reputation as one of the league's premier stretch forwards. Bogdanović spent the next two seasons in Utah, averaging more than 17 points per game.

He averaged a career-best 21.6 points in 59 games with the Pistons during the 2022-23 season while shooting 41.1% from beyond the 3-point arc.

His final NBA stop came in New York, where he was traded to the Knicks in February 2024 as part of a deal with Detroit. However, his postseason availability was limited due to lingering foot issues that had plagued him for more than a year.

Though injuries cut his career short, Bogdanović leaves the NBA as one of Europe's most consistent and respected scorers of the past decade.