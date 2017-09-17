Boris Diaw explains why he left the NBA to join a French team

In a bit of a surprising move earlier this week, Boris Diaw, one of the bigger names remaining in the free-agent pool, signed with the French side Paris-Levallois instead of staying in the NBA.

The 35-year-old Diaw, who is from France, recently explained in a video why he decided to return home. (Diaw is speaking in French, but the video has English subtitles if you want to follow along.)

Diaw's explanation:

"I found it very motivating to take part in a project such as this one within a French basketball club," said Diaw. "This decision wasn't about the money, it was about joining a club that could benefit from my presence, where I could help guide and teach the young players."

This is a pretty cool project for Diaw to help out back in his home country. And with all of the basketball experience and knowledge he's accumulated playing with Gregg Popovich and the Spurs for many years, as well as the French National Team, Diaw is the perfect candidate to be a de facto player-coach.

But while he's leaving for now, this might not be the last we see of Diaw in the NBA, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Diaw's deal with Paris-Levallois includes an NBA out (as well as one for other European teams).