Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Atlanta 8-7, Boston 12-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $95.00

What to Know

The Celtics are 8-2 against the Hawks since March of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Boston Celtics will be playing at home against the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored the Celtics last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 113-96 fall against Orlando. The Celtics have struggled against the Magic recently, as their match on Friday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Celtics struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Magic pulled down 13.

Meanwhile, the Hawks and the Wizards couldn't quite live up to the 250-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Atlanta blew past Washington 136-108. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Hawks.

Trae Young was the offensive standout of the game as he shot 5-for-8 from long range and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 10 assists.

Their wins bumped Boston to 12-4 and Orlando to 11-5.

As for their next game, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 17th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-8-2 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Boston and Atlanta are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Celtics haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116 points per game. However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked second in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 124.9 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Boston is a big 8-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.