Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 41-41, Boston 57-25

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Atlanta 0, Boston 1

The Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics will fight it out at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at TD Garden to see who snags the last playoff spot and who heads home. The Hawks are expected to lose this one by ten points, a fact the team is well aware of.

On Saturday, Atlanta came up short against Boston and fell 112-99. The Hawks were down 94-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a stellar performance out of Dejounte Murray, who earned 24 points along with 6 assists, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals.

The Hawks finished their regular season with a 41-41 record overall (50% PCT). The Celtics did much better, finishing 57-25 (69.5% PCT). The winner of Tuesday's game will have snagged the last spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs (the 8th seed), while the loser will have to wait until next year to try again.

Odds

Boston are a big 10-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.