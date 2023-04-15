Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 41-41, Boston 57-25

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 0, Atlanta 0

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics will fight it out against the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern conference playoff game at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Celtics wrapped up their regular season with a 57-25 record overall (69.5% PCT). The Hawks didn't do nearly as well, finishing theirs 41-41 (50% PCT). The pair played three times in the regular season, and the Celtics won every single game (which doesn't exactly bode well for the Hawks).

Saturday's game will be the first of seven battles between the Celtics and the Hawks. Check back here to see who starts off on the right foot and who will be fighting an uphill battle in this series.

Odds

Boston are a big 9.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 231 points.

The over/under is set at 231 points.