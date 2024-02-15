Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Celtics and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 68-32.

The Celtics entered the contest having won five straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it six, or will the Nets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Brooklyn 21-32, Boston 42-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $69.00

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 14th at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

On Tuesday, Boston was able to grind out a solid win over the Nets, taking the game 118-110.

Jayson Tatum continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 41 points and 14 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 26 or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Al Horford, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds.

Boston pushed their record up to 42-12 with that victory, which was their sixth straight on the road. As for Brooklyn, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 21-32 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Celtics were able to grind out a solid win over the Nets in their previous meeting on Tuesday, winning 118-110. Do the Celtics have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 13-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.