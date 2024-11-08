Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Brooklyn 4-4, Boston 7-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $122.00

What to Know

The Nets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. The Celtics are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Nets in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Nets are headed into the matchup having just posted their closest win since January 27th on Monday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 106-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the Celtics entered their game against the Warriors on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. The Celtics took a 118-112 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warriors. The contest marked Boston's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The Celtics' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jayson Tatum, who scored 32 points, and Derrick White, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and two steals. The matchup was Tatum's fifth in a row with at least 30 points. Jrue Holiday, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

The win got Brooklyn back to even at 4-4. As for Boston, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: The Nets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.4 threes per game. However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've been averaging 19. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets were dealt a punishing 136-86 defeat at the hands of the Celtics when the teams last played back in February. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Nets were down 68-32.

Odds

Boston is a big 13.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.