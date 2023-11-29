Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Celtics and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 69-50.

If the Celtics keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-4 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 5-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Chicago 5-13, Boston 13-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $62.02

What to Know

The Celtics and the Bulls are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. The Boston Celtics will be playing at home against the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

On Sunday, Boston earned a 113-103 win over Atlanta.

The Celtics can attribute much of their success to Jayson Tatum, who scored 34 points along with 9 rebounds. Less helpful for the Celtics was Derrick White's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 118-109 to Brooklyn. The loss came about despite the Bulls having been up 21 in the first quarter.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from DeMar DeRozan, who scored 27 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for Chicago, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.

Looking forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be their 18th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-8-2 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Celtics haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.8 points per game. It's a different story for the Bulls , though, as they've been averaging only 106.7 per game. The only thing between the Celtics and another offensive beatdown is the Bulls. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Boston is a big 12.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 219.5 points.

Series History

Boston and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Jan 09, 2023 - Boston 107 vs. Chicago 99

Nov 21, 2022 - Chicago 121 vs. Boston 107

Nov 04, 2022 - Boston 123 vs. Chicago 119

Oct 24, 2022 - Chicago 120 vs. Boston 102

Apr 06, 2022 - Boston 117 vs. Chicago 94

Jan 15, 2022 - Boston 114 vs. Chicago 112

Nov 01, 2021 - Chicago 128 vs. Boston 114

May 07, 2021 - Chicago 121 vs. Boston 99

Apr 19, 2021 - Chicago 102 vs. Boston 96

Jan 25, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Chicago 103

Injury Report for the Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for the Bulls