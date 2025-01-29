Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Chicago 20-27, Boston 32-15

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

What to Know

Bulls fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Bulls will be strutting in after a victory while the Celtics will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bulls are headed into Wednesday's game after beating the impressive 248-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last matchup against the Nuggets. The Bulls came out on top against the Nuggets by a score of 129-121 on Monday. Chicago was down 62-50 with 3:39 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy eight-point win.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Celtics last Monday, but the final result did not. They lost 114-112 to the Rockets on a last-minute shot From Amen Thompson. The loss hurts even more since Boston was up 101-89 with 8:38 left in the fourth.

Chicago's victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 20-27. As for Boston, their loss dropped their record down to 32-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: The Bulls have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 16 threes per game. However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've been averaging 17.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls might still be hurting after the devastating 123-98 defeat they got from the Celtics when the teams last played back in December of 2024. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Celtics' Jayson Tatum, who shot 9-for-15 from long range and dropped a triple-double on 43 points, 15 rebounds, and ten assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Bulls be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Boston is a big 14.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.