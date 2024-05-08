Halftime Report

A win for the Celtics would push their record over .500, and after two quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. Sitting on a score of 59-49, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Celtics entered the game having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Cavaliers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Cleveland 48-34, Boston 64-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 0, Cleveland 0

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Celtics. On Tuesday, they will fight it out against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The stakes are high as the pair are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

The Cavaliers are hoping to do on Tuesday what the Heat couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to the Celtics' winning streak, which now stands at three games. Everything went the Celtics' way against the Heat as the Celtics made off with a 118-84 victory. The over/under was set at 202 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Derrick White, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for the Cavaliers, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Friday. They walked away with a 106-94 win over the Magic on Sunday. The victory was all the more spectacular given Cleveland was down by 18 with 4:48 left in the second quarter.

Donovan Mitchell was his usual excellent self, almost dropping a double-double on 39 points and nine rebounds. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Tuesday will start the first-to-four series between the Celtics and the Cavaliers. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see who moves on and who goes home.

Odds

Boston is a big 11.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209 points.

Series History

Boston and Cleveland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.