Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Celtics and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. After two quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Warriors 82-38.

The Celtics entered the contest having won ten straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it 11, or will the Warriors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Golden State 32-27, Boston 47-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $265.00

What to Know

The Warriors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Boston Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET on March 3rd at TD Garden. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.2% better than the opposition, a fact the Warriors proved on Friday. They took down Toronto 120-105.

Meanwhile, the Celtics entered their tilt with the Mavericks with nine consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with ten. Boston was the clear victor by a 138-110 margin over the Mavericks.

The Celtics' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jayson Tatum, who scored 32 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds.

Golden State's victory was their eighth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 32-27. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.6 points per game. As for Boston, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 47-12 record this season.

While fans of the Warriors and the Celtics were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their game on Sunday, the game looks promising for the Celtics, as the team is favored by a full 11.5 points. This contest will be their 22nd straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 11-9-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Celtics (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Boston is a big 11.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston.