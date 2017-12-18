Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers odds: Picks from model on a 37-22 NBA run

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday night's Celtics-Pacers game 10,000 times

The Indiana Pacers, chasing the Eastern Conference's Big Three, host the Boston Celtics for a 7 p.m. ET showdown Monday. The Celtics are 2.5-point road favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 206.5, down from 208.5.

The money line is Boston -130, meaning you would need to bet $130 on the Celtics to win $100.

The model is on a red-hot 37-22 run in top-rated picks against the spread this NBA season.

The model simulated Monday's Celtics-Pacers game 10,000 times. One prediction: The under hits in 53 percent of simulations, predicting a low-scoring affair.

One we'll give away: The under hits in 53 percent of simulations, predicting a low-scoring affair. But what about the spread?

Indiana (17-13) has won five of seven, including a 109-97 victory at Brooklyn on Sunday night. Victor Oladipo was the catalyst, going for 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Indiana has several No. 2 options to choose from on any given night. Oladipo is averaging 24.4 points, and five of his teammates are averaging between 14.6 and 11.9.

Boston is 12-4 on the road this season, third best in the NBA behind Houston and Golden State. At 25-7, the Celtics still have the most wins in the league.

But teams might be catching up. Boston is 3-3 over its past six, including a surprising 23-point blowout loss to the Bulls last Monday and a 12-point home defeat to the Jazz on Friday.

Kyrie Irving has taken it upon himself to lift an inconsistent offense during this stretch, averaging 27.6 points.

Boston still ranks No. 1 in the NBA in scoring defense (98.1 ppg). The team is 18-0 when holding opponents to 45 percent shooting.

Can the Pacers hang close at home and stay within the slim spread, or even make a statement with a win? Or will the Celtics cruise to a league-best 26th victory?

