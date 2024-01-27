Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Los Angeles 29-14, Boston 35-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports SoCal

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Celtics are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Celtics proved on Thursday. They blew past Miami 143-110. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Celtics had established a 23 point advantage.

The Celtics' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jayson Tatum, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Clippers came tearing into Friday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points) and they left with even more momentum. They were the clear victor by a 127-107 margin over Toronto. 127 seems to be a good number for the Clippers as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

James Harden was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a triple-double on 22 points, ten rebounds, and 13 assists. That's the first time this season that he pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Boston pushed their record up to 35-10 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Los Angeles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 29-14 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Celtics haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.8 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for the Celtics against the Clippers in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 as the team secured a 145-108 victory. Do the Celtics have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Clippers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 7.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Series History

Boston and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.