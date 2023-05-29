Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Miami 44-38, Boston 57-25

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 3, Miami 3

On Monday, the Boston Celtics will fight it out against the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. On top of being even in the series, the Celtics and the Heat are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head to heads.

On Saturday, Boston skirted by Miami 104-103 on a last-minute layup from Derrick White with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory was nothing new for the Celtics as they're now sitting on three straight. They relied on the efforts of Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 10 rebounds. He's posted a double-double in each of his last five games.

Even though they won, the Celtics couldn't hit a thing from beyond the arc in the victory and finished the game having only made 20% of their threes. That's becoming something of a trend for the Celtics; they were averaging 37.8% three-point shooting accuracy earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 31.2%.

It won't be long before one of the teams is headed to the Finals and the other is headed back home in defeat. Come back here to find out who's still in it and who will have to wait until next year.

Odds

Boston are a solid 7-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 203.5 points.

