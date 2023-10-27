Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Miami 1-0, Boston 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Heat took care of business in their home opener on Wednesday (barely). They slipped by Detroit 103-102.

Meanwhile, the Celtics had to kick off their season on the road on Wednesday, but they showed no ill effects. They snuck past New York with a 108-104 victory.

The Celtics relied on the efforts of Kristaps Porzingis, who earned 30 points along with 8 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Miami's victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Boston, their win also bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

The Heat are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 30-49-3 record against the spread.

The Heat strolled past the Celtics when the teams last played back in May by a score of 103-84. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Celtics have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 9-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 217 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston.