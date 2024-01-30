Halftime Report

The Pelicans fell flat on their face against the Bucks on Saturday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Pelicans have jumped out to a 60-50 lead against the Celtics.

The Pelicans came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: New Orleans 26-20, Boston 35-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $57.20

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be playing at home against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

After a string of three wins, the Celtics' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 115-96 punch to the gut against Los Angeles. The Celtics didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Pelicans and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 243 point over/under on Saturday. New Orleans suffered a bruising 141-117 defeat at the hands of Milwaukee. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pelicans in their matchups with the Bucks: they've now lost four in a row.

The Pelicans struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Bucks posted 30 assists.

Boston's loss dropped their record down to 35-11. As for New Orleans, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 26-20 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Odds

Boston is a big 8-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.